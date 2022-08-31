Raymond Dokpesi, the chairman emeritus of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi has said that the national chairman of and board of trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot step down to appease some leaders within the party.

Daily Trust reports that Dokpesi noted that dissolving the current leadership within the party could create a constitutional crisis.

Speaking in Kano, the media mogul's remark is a sequel to demands made by members of the PDP within Governor Nyesom Wike's camp who called for the removal Iyirocha Ayu.

Dokpesi has warned that removing the national chairman of the PDP close to the campaign period would be unwise. Photo: Raymond Dokpesi

However, Dokpesi said removing key members of the PDP's executives would be the most unwise thing to do with the campaign period starting in less than a month.

His words:

“In 2017 up to 2025, we are supposed to have a chairman of southern extraction. It wasn’t the North that complained in 2021 that they wanted to have the chairmanship.

“It was the southerners - the governors who are today the problem of the party, were the ones who demanded for rotation because they don’t want (Uche) Secondus (former chairman) to go to court and defeat them.The North protested based on the constitution, but that was ignored.”

