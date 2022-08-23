Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party have been urged from making comments that could jeopardise the efforts to unite the party

The call was made to the party supporters by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate on Thursday, August 25

Atiku said that leaders within the PDP including Nyesom Wike and other governors are united toward working for the party's victory in the elections

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on members and supporters of the opposition to desist from making statements that may compromise the party's unity.

In a statement signed by Paul Ibe, the presidential candidate's media aide and seen by Legit.ng, supporters of the party were warned against actions or comments that could abridge the ongoing work towards further strengthening the party and bringing all its leaders together.

Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has had a running battle following the outcome of the PDP's presidential primary and the latter's nomination of Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as his running mate.

This cold war between both PDP bigwigs has also kept their supporters at each other's throats despite the party's preparation for the 2023 general election.

However, Ibe in his statement appealed to all party members, leaders and everyone related to, connected with or associated with Atiku Abubakar to desist from making comments that potentially reduce the optics of PDP’s image as a united political party.

He said:

“This appeal becomes necessary in order to call the attention of party leaders and members to the diversionary antics of the ruling All Progressives Congress which, in manufacturing a false impression of division within the PDP, aims to hoodwink the Nigerian public to overlook the monumental failures of the ruling party.

“Today, Nigerians look up to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lead the charge in ousting the ruling party. This expectation from the people is the reason why the APC is jittery of their impending fall in next year’s general election.

"It is also the very reason why the ruling party is manipulating the political process to create a sense of division in the PDP."

He also said that because the APC is aware that it has nothing to campaign with from its records of performance in office, the ruling party has elected to play the role of the devil’s advocate.

According to him, the ruling party is regaling in celebration of their imaginary invincibility upon a fraudulent claim that the PDP is divided.

He added:

“It is for this reason that appeals to every true member of the PDP and anyone who truly wishes the success of the PDP presidential candidate to not fall for the antics of the APC in making statements that could give credence to the false claim of divisions in the PDP.

“All the leaders of the party, including especially the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike and all governors of the PDP are united in working for the victory of the PDP in next year’s general election across board.

“What is at stake in the next year’s election is the future of Nigeria and all leaders and members of the PDP are on the same page in the mission to rescue Nigeria from the stranglehold of the APC.”

