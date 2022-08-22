Sources within the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said that there are plans among the leadership of the party to take action against the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike who has had a long-running political party with Atiku Abubakar.

Vanguard reports that the sources familiar with the rift between Wike and the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate said that it has become impossible for the party to move on as the two camps have refused to shift grounds on their demands.

One of the sources also said that the failure of the Wike and Atiku camps to shift ground has posed a big challenge to the reconciliation process approved by the party leadership.

His words:

“The reconciliation meeting between Atiku and Wike remains a stalemate. From our findings, the Atiku camp will ignore Wike and go ahead to announce the Presidential Campaign Committee.

”Once that is done, the Wike camp too will declare where they are heading because the Atiku camp is insisting that the Wike camp cannot hold them to ransom."

Another source also said that the biggest challenge with the committee is that Wike's camp has said that the national chairman of the PDP must resign his position.

He added:

"The situation now is that Wike’s camp is insisting that Ayu must go but the PDP chairman has resisted that move.”

