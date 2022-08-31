Emerging reports have it that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the verge to name the replacement of Iyorchia Ayu as party chairman

Ayu who has been a subject of criticism for refusing to resign as he earlier promised might likely be replaced in October

However, the party big wigs are set to be favoring s southwestern candidate and the two names on the card are Jimi Agbaje and Dr. Eddy Olafeso

FCT, Abuja - Agitation for the removal of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received a major boost following a new development.

The Guardian newspaper reported that reliable sources within the party hierarchy have confirmed that moves to replace the embattled chairman are underway.

The PDP is currently suffering numerous crises and the chairmanship seat has recently posed to be a major problem over the past few months. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the party’s national executive council (NEC) and its board of trustees (BoT) are looking toward a southwestern candidate to replace Dr Ayu.

Sources within the ranks of the party said the last meeting held between Governor Nyesom Wike and the standard bearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar also dwelled on the conversation on the removal of Ayu as the chairman of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that there have been growing disparities among PDP members over the structure of leadership in the party.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have branded the leadership structure of the party and the party itself as a northernized body.

The Contenders

The current leadership structure has the presidential candidate, the national chairman, the BoT chairman, and the spokesperson of the presidential campaign all from the northern region.

Sources within the party stated that Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a former national vice chairman of the northwest chapter of the party has been tipped as a possible replacement for Ayu.

Also being considered for the coveted position is former Lagos state governorship aspirant, Mr. Jimi Agbaje as well as former Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko who seems to be the most experienced of them all.

However, the nomination of Mimiko has been heavily criticized by some southwest umbrella of the party following his long history of inconsistency as a party member over the years.

A source said:

“Though both of them are from Ondo State, we will rather prefer Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a one-time commissioner in Ondo State, as the new national chairman, but the Wike group are objecting to it, saying Olafeso was a man Friday of the former national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and by extension Atiku Abubakar’s man too.”

Meanwhile, loyalists in Governor Wike’s camp are suggesting Taofeek Arapaja as a replacement for Ayu.

But it was gathered that Agbaje, and Olafeso are likely favorites and may be present before the table of the party’s presidential candidate in a couple of days.

2023: Makarfi to Obi, "return back to PDP"

In another development, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has alleged that the youths in Nigeria are using Peter Obi of the Labour Party out of frustration.

Makarfi called on Obi and his colleague with the New Nigerian Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the former governor of Kaduna state, other opposition parties need to work together to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP crisis: Why Ayu can't resign - Raymond Dokpesi

Meanwhile, the demand by some members of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp over the removal of the national chairman of the PDP is eliciting reactions from leaders of the party.

Raymond Dokpesi said removing the PDP national chairman will be the most unwise thing to do especially with the campaign season drawing near.

According to Dokpesi, the governor causing trouble for PDP was the major person who called for the removal of Uche Secondus, a former chairman of the party

Source: Legit.ng