Peter Obi's supporters keep employing different ways to canvass for votes in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate

In Enugu, ardent supporters of the former governor of Anambra state in the southeast state are focusing on environmental sanitation

They also had a banner of the Labour Party presidential candidate in all areas where the sanitation is being carried out

Enugu - Some youths in Enugu are cleaning every part of the state to create awareness for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi's supporters are not relenting in the support for him ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The supporters of the Labour Party candidate are also sharing fliers of Obi and educating residents on the need to vote right in 2023.

Photos of the youths carrying out the sanitation in exercise have gone viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enugu has endured filth in the last few years loosing its reputation as the cleanest city in the southeast region of Nigeria.

The initiative to clean up the city is expected to win neutrals on the side of the 'OBIdients' ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The move is synonymous with various strategies by 'OBIdients' to campaign for Obi using community service as a means to reach undecided voters.

2023: Optimism as ‘Obidients’ sell Peter Obi to Northern voters

Meanwhile, Premium Times reports that many young enthusiasts of the Labour Party presidential candidate in northern Nigeria are determined to prove a point.

Quoted in the report, the coordinator of Peter Obi House to House Campaign Organisation in Katsina state, Faisal Jay, said their sensitisation efforts are yielding results across the north.

Peter Obi: Barber in Gombe gives free haircuts to campaign for Labour Party candidate

Recall that a young professional barber in Gombe voluntarily rendered haircut services to residents free of charge in support of Peter Obi's presidency recently.

Photos of the young man offering the service and young people queueing in front of his shop went viral on social media.

Residents of the northeast state shared photos from the initiative on their social media pages.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi will get support across the country as the elections draws nearer.

Source: Legit.ng