A young Nigerian has taken his support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, to another level entirely

Ahead of the 2023 election, Neme Love, who wants the country to experience a changed narrative decided to launch an app to campaign for Peter Obi, 'Grassroot'

The App by the young man is to ensure those at the grassroots level identify with the presidential hopeful and vote for him in the forthcoming general election

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a young Nigerian has built and launched a mobile app to mobilise support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to the young man named, Neme Love, the app was built to help and ensure youths and everyone with a mobile phone mobilize people together in their ward for campaigns and for logistics on Election Day.

A young Nigerian has launched a mobile App to mobilise support for Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.

Source: Twitter

Neme Love sends message to Nigerians

He urged Obi-dients, supporters of Obi, to download the mobile app named GrasRoot, which is available for both Android and iPhone users.

“We have to get everyone to the polls if we must take back our country!! And GrasRoot app can help with that!!”, the young man said.

Young Nigerian, Neme Love has launched a mobile app to mobilise support for Peter Obi ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Source: Facebook

The passionate Nigerian also took to his Twitter page and tweeted:

"Peter obi for President. #lagos #shettima #reno #wike

He also tweeted;

"We are building the Political structure for the masses. #PeterObi #BBN #LabourParty #Obidients.

Neme Love urged Nigerians to vote for Obi come 2023.

On his Facebook page, he shared a quote by Peter Obi and said;

"It is not too much to ask."

