Peter Obi's supporters continue to go the extra mile in showing their love and support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

A young man in Gombe state has taken it a notch higher by offering free barbing to people in his area

Supporters of Labour Party have commended the unidentified young man for the passion displayed in supporting Obi

Gombe - A young professional barber in Gombe state is voluntarily rendering haircut services to residents free of charge in support of Peter Obi's presidency.

Photos of the young man offering the service and young people queueing in front of his shop has gone viral on social media.

Peter Obi's supporters are known for their passion in promoting his candidacy.

Source: UGC

He had earlier invited people to the launch in a post on Saturday, July 30 which read:

“I want to cordially invite you to pray for the success and dedication of our Obi/Makama free barbing salon located in Billiri East. It will be open thrice a week for everybody to come and have a free clean shave, especially kids. This is dedicated to Peter Obi for our campaign.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Residents of the northeast state have also been sharing photos from the initiative on their social media pages.

2023: Labour Party says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Recall that the national chairman of Labour Party (LP), Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng