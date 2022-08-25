A prominent leader of the PDP and former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi, has called for peace between the warring members of the party

Makarfi, while speaking on the recent political romance between the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of the APC, said the development is worrisome

The two-term senator called for immediate reconciliation and urge members to stop fueling the polity with public comment

A senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has revealed that there is fear among the leadership of the party over the rift between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Makarfi said the political dalliance between the Rivers state governor and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is worrisome, The Punch reported.

The former governor of Kaduna state called on those brokering reconciliation should be given a chance to work and not use their public comment to heat up the polity.

Makarfi was also a two-term senator of the Kaduna North senatorial district, he said he always support reconciliation at all levels, adding that the same process is going on in Kaduna.

“I equally believe we should give those brokering the reconciliation a chance and not heat up things through public comments from all sides. Events in politics are highly unpredictable.”

He maintained that what should worry the party should have been what is not in the public domain but in this case, the romance between Wike and the APC leadership is in the public domain and is worrisome.

The senator urged Wike and other warring parties to hold the olive branch and give peace a chance.

