FCT, Abuja - Dr. Haliru Bello, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed the real reason why the heated feud between Atiku Abubakar (PDP presidential candidate) and Governor Nyesom Wike escalated, ThisDay newspaper reported.

Bello who was speaking on Channels Television’s politics program said there is no reason to fret about the ongoing crisis in the party and that resolutions are already being reached to salvage the situation.

The PDP chieftain said the only error the party made in the Wike, Atiku feud was that the Rivers state governor was not properly briefed of the changes that transpired and lead to the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

Bello said:

“I believe the way it was handled before the announcement was the cause of the problem, and people have the right to feel slighted over the problem. Wike has the right to feel slighted because he was expecting to be nominated, and when the decision was made, he was not privy to it before the announcement. I think that was the mistake that was made.

He, however, assured that the ongoing crisis will soon be put to rest as strong efforts are already ongoing to reach a reconciliation point among aggrieved members of the party.

Bello further heaped praises on Governor Wike as he described him as a real party man and one who is loyal to the activities of the party.

He said:

Wike is a loyal party man. As I said earlier, he has been supporting the party and he will want the PDP to win the presidential election. And after he is consulted and assuaged, I think he will support the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, and work hard to make sure the PDP wins the presidential election. I am sure everything will be sorted out after this Port Harcourt meeting.”

