Ibrahim Masari, an APC chieftain, has confirmed that Tinubu and Wike met in France ahead of the 2023 elections

The APC leader said Governor Wike is a big politician and will be of help to the ruling party in the 2023 elections

Masari also said that ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi will not be sidelined by the APC's proposed alliance with the Rivers state governor

Ibrahim Masari, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Governor Nyesom Wike is going to help his party win the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Wike had reportedly met with Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Paris, France, on Tuesday, August 23.

Ibrahim Masari, APC chieftain, has expressed confidence that Governor Wike will work for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

The Rivers state governor is said to be considering backing the ruling party following his yet-to-be-resolved rift with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with BBC Hausa service, Masari, who served as a placeholder for the vice-presidential position of the APC before Kashim Shettima was eventually picked said the talks with Wike are true, TheCable reported.

He said:

“The meeting was basically on the 2023 presidential election and, by God’s grace, we are going to work with governor Nyesom Wike, he will assist and we are going to win the election with ease, by the will of God.

“This is because Wike is a big politician, a governor and has control in some other states apart from his state. He is good to the people and has associated with his people peacefully. By the grace of God, he will be of help to us."

How Wike will work with APC - Masari

Asked whether Wike was intending to join the APC in order to assist Tinubu win election, Masari said he was not in position to confirm that.

He, however, stated that Governor Wike does not have to leave the PDP before he could assist anyone that he wants to help, Vanguard also reported.

This implies that the Rivers governor may work for the APC in the presidential election while he retains his membership of the PDP.

Asked if the new political romance would last considering the fact that Atiku’s camp too is still trying to pacify Wike, Masari said:

"Well, only God knows what would happen next. But what we are seeing now, what has transpired is that we are going to work with Wike and he will be useful to us.”

Amaechi will not be sidelined - Masari

Masari also stated that the new political alliance with Wike would not make the likes of former minister Rotimi Amaechi and other APC members in Rivers state to be sidelined.

"Nobody will do anything that will hurt Rotimi Amaechi, he is a party member, a formidable member of the APC," he said.

The APC chieftain also said with Tinubu's widespread acceptance, the APC's victory will win the presidential election.

Atiku heads for London to meet Wike

Meanwhile, Atiku has reportedly headed to the United Kingdom in a desperate bid to resolve his rift with the governor of Rivers state.

Sources close to Atiku were cited as confirming that the former vice-president is billed to meet with the Rivers governor on Thursday, August 25.

“The PDP presidential candidate headed for London today after arriving Paris yesterday. He is billed to meet with Wike tomorrow in an attempt to resolve the issues between them,” a source was quoted as saying.

