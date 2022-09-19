A federal lawmaker, Dachung Musa Bagos, has made a strong revelation regarding the role of Governor Simon Bako Lalong, in Bola Tinubu's emergence come 2023

Bagos, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that Bako will not deliver massive votes for the APC and Tinubu in Plateau state

Meanwhile, on Monday, September 19, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state was given a new appointment in the APC presidential train, a few months before the general elections

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Dachung Musa Bagos has stated that the State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, cannot deliver the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Bagos, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this assertion during a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, September 19, Daily Trust reported.

A PDP chieftain has maintained that the governor of Plateau cannot deliver the state for APC, Bola Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: @officialBAT

Source: Twitter

The PDP chieftain give reasons

According to the lawmaker, Lalong, who is the director-general of the APC’s presidential campaign council for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had not performed, and as such, won’t get people’s votes for his party at the state and the national level.

According to him, apart from the poor performance of the APC at both Plateau and the national level, the youths have already taken a position and are ready to take back their country.

He said:

“I want to let you know that the people of Plateau are waiting for February 25, 2023, to pass their verdict on Governor Lalong and his presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“I can assure you that every candidate will get votes according to his performance. The governor has failed Plateau people in all areas since 2015, which is why he cannot deliver Plateau State to the APC and the presidential candidate. Being a DG will not change the decision of the youths and the Plateau electorate.”

Tinubu makes crucial appointment to his campaign council

The presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the southwest.

The appointment of Akeredolu who is also the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists by the chief press secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, on Monday, September 19.

The letter reads in part:

“By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Zonal Campaign Cordinator (South West) of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council."

2023: Tinubu, Israeli ambassador meet at APC campaign office

Ayal Raz, the Israeli Consul, Inbar Lipman Garden, and Ambassador Michael Freeman met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, August 30.

News of the crucial meeting was shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an appointee of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Igbokwe reported that the meeting was held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Abuja.

