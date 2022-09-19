The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has said the presidential candidates of the PDP and NNPP, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso, lacked street credibility

Keyamo said this while expressing optimism that his party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will enjoy the voting bloc that President Muhammadu Buhari got in the north

The senior lawyer maintained that Atiku and Kwankwaso do not have the kind of integrity that Buhari has in the northern part of the country

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has attacked the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Punch reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council spokesperson said the duo will fail the popularity test in the north in the 2023 presidential election.

Keyamo says Atiku, Kwankwaso lack Buhari's kind of integrity in the north Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

Tinubu will benefit from Buhari's bloc in 2023, APC's campaign deputy spokesperson

This followed the comment of the deputy spokesperson of the APC campaign council, Hannatu Musawa, who has expressed optimism that the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would benefit from President Muhammadu Buhari’s bloc in the poll.

“The bloc votes will work to our advantage. This is because the election will happen before President Buhari leaves.

Whatever the case may be, even though he is going to leave next year, it is not going to happen till after the election,” she said.

Atiku, Kwankwaso do not have Buhari's kind of integrity in the north

Meanwhile, Keyamo was also upbeat that his principal would secure bloc votes to win the election.

He said:

“I am optimistic that the structures that worked to get us those bloc votes are still with us.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also said both Atiku and Kwankwaso cannot have the kind of acceptability that Buhari enjoys.

“Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso do not have the popularity, acceptability, street credibility and the kind of integrity that Buhari has that made him a rave in the North,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng