A worrying declaration has been made over the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

Prophet Moses Olagunju, one of the popular clerics who claimed to have predicted in 2019 said Makinde will not win the 2023 gubernatorial polls

He stated that Governor Makinde has ignored a series of his warnings that were God's divine revelations

Oyo, Ibadan - Prophet Moses Olagunju, an Ibadan-based cleric has predicted that the incumbent governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde will not win his reaction in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial polls in the state.

According to The Nation newspaper, the same prophet in 2019 predicted the victory of the incumbent who later emerged victorious after a keenly contested electoral poll.

The 54-year-old governor against all odds defeated the incumbent Christopher Alao-Akala in the 2019 gubernatorial elections. Photo: Seyi Makinde

While trying to validate his earlier prediction, the prophet claimed that the current head of the governor's advisory council, Senator Hosea Agboola, and former commissioner for budget, Niyi Farinto were all aware of his earlier prophecy.

Prophet Olagunju, made his submissions known during a radio show called Parrot Xtra/Ayekooto on Splash 105.5FM, Ibadan.

The prophet says his prediction was not based on sentiments but was a divine message from the Almighty God.

He said:

“I fasted for Governor Seyi Makinde for 45 days and nights for him to emerge as the Governor of Oyo State. Some important personalities in his government are quite aware of this even though they did not even bother to appreciate it. I can mention Senator Hosea Agboola, Niyi Farinto, and others."

I counseled Governor Makinde to join PDP - Prophet Olagunju

Prophet Olagunju during the radio show also claimed that he was the one who counseled the incumbent governor to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he eventually emerged victorious.

He further stated that through God's divinity, he foresaw that his administration will be laced with problems but the governor did not pay heed to his warnings.

The Prophet said:

“God told me things, problems that will unfold in his administration but they refused to take my message with seriousness. He will not return for a second term.”

2023: Structural collapse of coalition may cost PDP in Oyo

Meanwhile, the PDP crisis at the national level did not give the party the opportunity to look at the challenges at the state level.

In a PDP-controlled state like Oyo, there are strong indications that the party and governor Seyi Makinde may not retain the state after the 2023 elections.

This is because many prominent politicians in the state are leaving the party, and the coalition that coasted Makinde to power had been dismantled.

Olubadan fumes as hoodlums invade palace, do the unthinkable

Elsewhere in Oyo state, hoodlums recently invaded the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

According to reports, the men were said to be hired by some Mogajis and Baales to disrupt the chieftaincy ceremony, leading to the immediate suspension of activities.

In reaction, the monarch, who was saddened by the act, noted that only three chiefs out of ten chiefs were installed yesterday.

