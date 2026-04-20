A naturally brilliant Nigerian scholar who scored nine A1 grades in WAEC proceeded to study law and bagged first class at University of Ibadan

He had graduated with a First Class degree from the University of Ibadan in 2024 and was recognised as the best student in International Law and Jurisprudence

His latest achievement at the Nigerian Law School, where he obtained a distinction, had drawn widespread praise

A 25-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Oyelami Timileyin, has earned a First-Class degree at the Nigerian Law School, adding to a long list of academic achievements that began in his secondary school days.

Oyelami’s performance has drawn attention across social media platforms, where many have celebrated his consistency and discipline. His academic record shows a steady rise marked by strong results at every stage of his education.

Emmanuel Oyelami had been a very brilliant student right from his secondary school days. Photo:X/EmmanuelOyebami

Source: Facebook

WAEC high achiever excels in Law School

He first stood out in 2016 after scoring nine A1 grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. His distinctions covered subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Government, Literature in English, and French, among others.

He later proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where he studied law and graduated with a First-Class degree in 2024.

According to a post on X, during his time at the institution, he emerged as the best graduating student in International Law and Jurisprudence, a feat that further strengthened his academic profile.

His recent success at the Nigerian Law School has reinforced his reputation as one of the country’s top-performing law graduates.

Oyelami, who hails from Oyo State, attended Saint Francis Catholic College in Oyo. His journey continues to attract admiration from students and professionals who see his record as proof of what sustained effort can produce.

His story adds to a growing list of Nigerian students making strong marks in academics both within the country and beyond.

305 bag first class as Air Force Institute graduates 3,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, is set to graduate about 3,000 students during its combined second, third and fourth convocation ceremonies, with 305 candidates attaining first class honours.

The institution said the outcomes reflect steady academic growth and a stronger focus on advanced technology training.

The Air Force Institute of Technology announces the graduation of about 3,000 students. Photo: FB/AFIT

Source: Facebook

The Commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Vice Marshal A.K. Ademuwagun, disclosed this at a press briefing held at the Air Force Base in Kaduna ahead of the ceremonies scheduled for March 26 to March 28.

He described the convocation as a major milestone for the institute’s academic development, Punch reported.

“This milestone reflects our growing reputation as a hub for advanced technological education and a centre of excellence in Nigeria.”

Ademuwagun said the three-day programme would include induction ceremonies, exhibitions, project commissioning and a convocation lecture. He added that the activities were designed to demonstrate the institution’s blend of academic learning, research and practical innovation.

LASU matriculates 14,893 students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University had formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng