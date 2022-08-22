The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is tearing up apart bit by bit heading into the 2023 general elections

There have been a series of mass defections of APC members to the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Most recently, a powerful ally of the immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi quit the party and joined the PDP

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Princewill D*ke, a former chieftain of the All Progress Congress (APC) has opened up on his love-lost story with the national ruling party.

D*ke who is a strong ally of the APC’s former presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi left the party despite his relationship with the latter.

Governor Rotimi Amaechi has been lowkey since losing out on the presidential ticket of the APC. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Why I left APC - Amaechi's ally

The Nation newspaper reported that D*ke left the APC because of the internal crisis brewing within and the continuous attitude of some of the big wigs ignoring the outcry of the party members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng gathered that D*ke hails from the same community as his former principal, Ameachi.

During the time of Ameachi as governor of Rivers state, D*ke was appointed as the special assistant to the governor on student affairs.

D*ke while expressing his grievances said he had no choice but to pitch a tent with Amaechi’s bitter rival, Governor Nyesom Wike due to the fact that the APC has refused to heed to reasoning.

He said:

“A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelites.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting. But also proffered solutions on how to stir the ship away from the cliff but it was also ignored by the party. My advice was not heeded. So, why should I continue to be in a party that is apparently set for destruction and have my political destiny wasted?”

Amaechi's ally hails Wike

Reflecting on Governor Nyesom Wike influencing his decision, the former Amaechi's ally said the incumbent governor has performed beyond measurable doubts.

He hailed Wike's infrastructural projects stating that the governor is worthy of emulation.

He said:

“So we need to join hands with the dynamic Governor to bring a successor that can continue from where he stopped the good work”.

Source: Legit.ng