Hoodlums, on Monday, August 22, invaded the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun

According to reports, the men were said to be hired by some Mogajis and Baales to disrupt the chieftaincy ceremony, leading to the immediate suspension of activities

In reaction, the monarch, who was saddened by the act, noted that only three chiefs out of ten chiefs were installed yesterday

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has condemned in totality the disruption of chieftaincy installation by hoodlums believed to have been hired by some prospective Mogajis and Baales.

The installation, which was held on Monday, August 22, was said to have been disrupted by the hoodlums, and this was said to have forced the monarch to suspend the activities, The Punch reports.

Dr. Isiaka Kolawole was installed as Mogaji Ogba’aga by His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) Mohood Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday, August 22. Photo credit: @mrlurvy

Source: Twitter

Olubadan reacts angrily

In a statement issued and signed by his personal assistant (media), Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun expressed disappointment at the unruly behaviour of the supporters of the prospective chiefs.

The monarch noted that the disruption led to the programme's abrupt end shortly after installing only three out of 10 chiefs slated for the day.

The Olubadan said in the statement:

“It was a sad scene, seeing miscreants storming the palace, where, accompanied by my members of council seated to perform the traditional rites throwing decorum to the wind in abeyance of the exalted and majestic positions of my members of the council.”

Source: Legit.ng