The PDP crisis at the national level did not give the party the opportunity to look at the challenges at the state level

Some of the PDP-controlled states is Oyo state, there are strong indications that the party and governor Seyi Makinde may not retain the state after the 2023 elections

This is because many prominent politicians in the state are leaving the party, and the coalition that coasted Makinde to power had been dismantled

Ibadan, Oyo - There is a saying that when your body catches fire at the same time your child is in the same situation, you have to quench the one on your body before that of your child.

This is the story of Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, who has not made any serious comments about the unsettled in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level.

The crisis rocking the PDP in Oyo state has raised some tension following the defection of prominent members from the party, which could affect the re-election of Makinde, The Punch claimed.

Prominent politicians who have left PDP in Oyo

Some of the powerful politicians that have left the PDP in the state included an ex-majority leader in the house of representatives, Mulikat Adeola-Akande, Senator Lekan Balogun, Adebisi Olopoeyan and Ajibola Muraina, who is a member of the house of representatives.

Another problem is that the coalition that assisted Makinde to coast to power in 2019 has been dismantled, and some of them have left the party.

Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, who was removed from office by the state house of assembly, has also left the PDP.

Hazeem Gbolarumi, a former governorship aspirant, in an interview, said the party needed to make peace with the aggrieved members who have left back to the party to boost the chances of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He said, “The more the merrier. We need them to return to the PDP and work for our victory. But efforts are still on to bring them back and I hope we will get them back soon.”

