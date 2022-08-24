The 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has sent a goodwill message to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, on his 66th birthday.

Tinubu in a statement released by his media office and signed by Tunde Rahman extolled the 20th Sultan of Sokoto for his exemplary leadership as a preeminent traditional ruler and spiritual head of Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.

While describing the Sultan as an "untiring unifier and conciliator", the ruling party's flag bearer and national leader said the monarch eschewed an enviable career in the military where he retired as a Brigadier-General before he ascended the foremost throne of the Sokoto Caliphate.

He attributed many of his successes and accomplishments as Sultan to his personal discipline, sacrifice and forthrightness.

Tinubu said:

"I celebrate with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, on this special day that commemorates his birthday. At age 66, Almighty Allah has been merciful and gracious to this great leader, an untiring unifier and relentless conciliator.

"Since he became the Head of the Sokoto Caliphate, Sultan Abubakar has led his people and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria with honour, courage, dignity and dedication.

"Our country is blessed with him with his role in promoting inter-faith dialogue; harmony and peaceful coexistence among adherents of all faith."

Tinubu added that some of the interventions of the Sultan of Sokoto on many burning national issues and crises have on all occasions been the soothing balm that helped diffuse and bring down tension.

His words:

"On behalf of my loving wife and family, I rejoice with His Eminence, Sultan Abubakar for the grace to witness another year in good health. It is my prayer to Allah to grant him many more years on the throne of his forebears.

"May the Sultan enjoy more grace to continue to be an exemplary and inspirational leader to all."

Source: Legit.ng