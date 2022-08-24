Another presidential candidate has paid a consolidatory visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party joined the long list of politicians who have visited the former president

During his visit, Professor Imumolen presented Baba Iyabo, as he is fondly called, with a special plaque for his role in Nigeria's democracy

Ogun, Abeokuta - Few days after receiving Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), former President Olusegun Obasanjo received another August visitor in his mansion in Abeokuta Ogun state on Tuesday, August 23.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party paid a consolidatory visit to the former president.

Professor Christopher Imumolen was seen kneeling before former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his blessing during his visit to his Abeokuta mansion. Photo: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

In a photograph sighted by Legit.ng, Imumolen was seen down on his knees while the former president appears to be praying for him.

Obasanjo becomes the latest notable stakeholder for Imumolen to have paid a visit over the past few weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Imumolen honours Obasanjo with special plaque

During his visit, he paid homage and honour to the former president by presenting him with a plaque with the inscription "the labours of our heroes past - shall never be in vain".

While speaking during the visit, Prof Imumolen said:

"Our presentation of the plaque is a mark of utmost appreciation for their great leadership sacrifices through time. I am consulting vehemently preparatory to spearheading a new leadership in Nigeria as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2023, knowing that the road is rough and that Nigeria's Presidency is not for the lily liver.

"I represent the long-anticipated better future, the collective ambition, and expectation of the youth and the long dreamt paradigm shift, and therefore plead for the support of Nigerians come 2023 towards the realisation of an 'All for All' government for true national integration and development."

Prof Imumolen also noted the importance of his visit and the prayers of the elder statesman to his political ambition.

He said getting prayers and counsel from a political capone like Obasanjo is worthwhile knowing that he has all the wealth of experience to help his leadership endeavors.

Prof Imumolen said:

"There is no limit to such blessing, prayers, and nurture for me as I am set to use such map as a measure and energy to rewrite the leadership narrative of our dear nation and redefine the economic fortune of the Nigerian people, with the sole aim of placing Nigeria in the comity of prosperous nations."

I’m being misquoted: Obasanjo finally clears air on meeting with Tinubu

In another development, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has lambasted some supporters of the candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola.

Tinubu for misleading the public Tinubu met with Obasanjo in his hilltop Abeokuta on Wednesday, August, where the duo exchanged some banters.

But some APC chieftains who claimed to be at the meeting said the ex-president endorsed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

‘Emilokan’: Obasanjo hilariously gives view on Tinubu’s popular phrase in viral video

Meanwhile, the build-up to the 2023 polls has been filled with a lot of intrigues, suspense, and razzmatazz.

Just on Wednesday, August 17, we saw the coming together of two rivals, Olusegun Obasanjo and Bola Tinubu.

In the light of all these, Obasanjo broke the ice by making a hilarious joke about Tinubu's popular phrase ‘émilokan’.

Source: Legit.ng