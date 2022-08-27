The leadership of the APC is said to be in a grand meeting to brainstorm on its presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 election

It was gathered that the late-night meeting was held on Friday, August 26, at Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign office in Abuja

There are also reports that the meeting is connected to the ruling party's underground plan to woo Governor Nyesom Wike into its camp

Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday, August 26, convened a meeting with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

Sources claim that part of the meeting's agenda led by Adamu is to strategise on the presidential campaign for the APC's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting was held in Tinubu's campaign office in Abuja Central District.

It was also gathered that the top-level meeting is not unconnected to plan to woo Governor Nyesom Wike into the ruling party.

The closed-door talk was attended by Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima,, the national vice chairman for southwest, Isaac Kekemeke, the national youth leader, Dayo Israel, the deputy national chairman for north, Senator Abubakar Kyari, among other NWC members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng