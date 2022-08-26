The Secretary of Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria (WITCAN), Dr Okhue Iboi has backed the Muslim Muslim ticket of the ruling APC

Dr. Iboi, maintained that Bola Tinubu's choice of Kashim Shettima would not bring about any problem in the leadership of the country

He thereby affirmed that the association, in the build-up of the 2023 election, would announce Nigeria's next president

Chief Okhue Iboi, the spokesperson for the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria (WITZAM), has said there was nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim presidential and vice presidential tickets of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

He made this assertion while noting that the association would soon reveal who would emerge as the next President of Nigeria, Daily Independent reports.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Iboi noted that the same faith candidacy had never been a problem in leadership.

The Witches/Wizards spokesperson says Nigeria is good with the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Chief Okhue Iboi explains further

Citing the Abiola-Kingibe ticket that won the 1993 presidential election, the popular trado-medical practitioner, however, noted that the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would encounter some challenges from opposition parties.

Asked if Tinubu would win the election, Iboi said:

“Tinubu is not just an ordinary man. He is a man who sees beyond his nose. When he sleeps, he would be told what to do and how to go about what he set out to do. I would not be surprised if he was told what to do, before settling down on his choice of running mate.”

Source: Legit.ng