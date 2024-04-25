A community leader of the Okuama-Ewu community has cried out following the death of more than 12 residents

The leader said the residents, who were trapped in the forest died of starvation, ill health, and snake bites

According to the leader, the victims ran into the bush after the military invaded the community following the killings of 17 soldiers

Okuama, Delta state - No fewer than 12 persons trapped in the forests have reportedly died of starvation, ill health, and snake bites after troops of the Nigerian Army invaded the Okuama-Ewu community in the Ughelli south local government area of Delta state.

Legit.ng recalls that soldiers on a peace mission were killed in the riverine settlement.

How 12 people died of hunger, snake bites

As reported by the Vanguard, one of the leaders of the Okuama-Ewu community, said more than 12 people have died of hunger, sickness, and snake bites after running in the the bush for safety

“Many of our people have died since running into the bush. We recorded more than 12 people who have died of hunger, sickness, and snake bite.”

Another Okuama community leader confirmed the aftermath effect of the military invasion.

He said the community has not been able to account for some missing people, who are scattered about as a result of the tragic incident.

“Up till now, we are still searching for our missing people because most of them are scattered about; we have been able to recover some of them, while we have not seen others till now.

“As you can see, till now, our people have not returned to the community. This has caused a very great loss to us. As we are talking now, most are still in the bush, finding ways to survive. Some are wandering about other places for shelter, suffering all manner of humiliation. Surviving right now is critical.

Governor inaugurates committee to resettle displaced villagers

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has inaugurated an Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, management committee to resettle and rehabilitate the displaced villagers.

Oborevwori said innocent people should not be allowed to suffer needlessly.

He stated this during the committee’s inauguration at Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, April 24.

“Much as we condemn in strong terms the dastardly act that took the lives of our gallant officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, we will do everything we can to reduce to the barest minimum the attendant effects on the common man in the Okuama community.

“Innocent people have been displaced, their homes and properties destroyed; this was, and still is an unfortunate and unexpected development.

