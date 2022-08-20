The candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been tipped to win the 2023 presidential election

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister, met Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, August 19, in preparation for the commencement of the campaign in September

According to him, no other presidential candidate of the opposition parties can defeat Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared that he and other members of the party would work for the victory of their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode made this known on Friday, August 19, on his verified Twitter handle @realFFK, after he and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila held a closed-door meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode meets Tinubu in Abuja. Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode.

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the meeting with the APC standard-bearer, Fani-Kayode said that they had a fruitful and productive deliberation, adding that great things are going to happen in Nigeria under Tinubu's watch as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

APC is ready to go into battle to ensure victory for Tinubu

In a veiled reference to the opposition parties, the former minister said that the APC would unite and move forward to go into the battle to ensure victory for Tinubu.

He tweeted:

"It was an honor and privilege to spend quality time with our presidential candidate and great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, my old friend and brother, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila a few days ago.

"Our meeting was fruitful & productive & together we shall move forward & go into battle to ensure victory for him and our great party the APC In next year's presidential election. Great things are going to happen in Nigeria under his watch. Thanks be to God."

Fani-Kayode accuses Bode George of having personal issues with Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Fani-Kayode accused former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national vice chairman, Bode George of having personal issues with Bola Tinubu.

It was reported that he made this disclosure while reacting to the statement Bode George made on the ruling party and the candidacy of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with Channels Television on the programme Politics Today, Fani Kayode maintained that the people's voice, mandate, and vote are all that would count to the ruling APC in 2023.

