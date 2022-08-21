Igbo Elders Consultative Forum have continued their consultations to ensure that the southeast wins the presidency in 2023

The elders have started reaching out to key leaders in northern Nigeria to get their support ahead of the elections

The elders have since identified Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate as the ideal candidate for 2023

Owa-Oyibu - The southeast elders and key political actors have intensified consultation with prominent religious and traditional rulers to ensure their plan for Igbo presidency comes to fruition in 2023.

Among those they being reached out to are the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Secretary General of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, made this known in an interview with Punch newspaper.

According to him, having been betrayed by the Peoples Democratic Party, Igbo have seen another route to the 2023 presidency through the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, who he said, had received the backing of northerners.

His words:

“You must have read where (Ango) Abdullahi, Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, said that they were not accepting the All Progressives Congress and the PDP. You must have read that.

“We’ve reached out to them; we’re still talking with them. We’ve visited Sultan of Sokoto. I was even a member of the delegation that met him. So, I’m talking authoritatively.

“Every Nigerian, an average progressive minded Nigerian today, wants a change. That change is in favour of Peter Obi of the Labour Party. So Igbo Elders Consultative Forum is working hard, in reaching out, not because Obi is an Igbo.”

