Pastor Tunde Bakare has boasted that the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye care for his health and wellbeing

Bakare made this disclosure on Sunday, August 21, at the Gathering of Sons and Daughters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

According to him, Adeboye's wife Foluke had given him the shock of his life after a call she put through through him

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that he was shocked when he received a call from Foluke Adeboye, the wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Speaking at the Atlanta 2022: Gathering of Sons and Daughters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Sunday, August 21, Bakare said he was in London when he received the call from Adeboye.

Pastor Bakare has said that the Adeboyes care about his health and wellbeing. Photo: RCCG, Tunde Bakare

Source: UGC

The Punch reports that the Bakare noted that the cleric's wife had wanted to inquire about his health after she watch him on television using a walking stick.

At the three-day event, organised by the CGCC Diaspora Family Fellowship and themed, ‘Global Mission and Globalisation: Avenues for expressing the dominion mandate', Bakare said was shocked by the show of love from Foluke.

Not knowing who was calling

Mrs Adeboye had earlier sent a text signed off with MGO (an acronym for Mummy GO as she is fondly called by the RCCG congregation) but he did not know who it was so she called to inquire about his health.

His words:

“I remember that I was on a London highway one day when Mrs Adeboye called. She had sent a text and I think she also made phone calls but I didn’t know who (it was).

“So, I placed a phone call and said ‘good afternoon, I got a text from this number.’

“She said, ‘Haa, don’t you know me again?’ I said, ‘Who is speaking?’ and she mentioned her name. My mouth is too small to call her by name."

According to Bakare, when he finally found out who it was on the other end of the call, he nearly collapsed.

He said:

“I almost collapsed. I said, ‘ma, I didn’t know it was you.’ She said, ‘Well, we were watching television and I saw you using a walking stick; I want to know that you are well.’ I said it was illustrated sermon.

“So, you can see that they care about me and I do care about them.”

Source: Legit.ng