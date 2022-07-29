Nigerians have been warned against some pastors who are envious and jealous of their colleagues in the Christian faith

The warning was issued to citizens by the founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche

According to Enenche, some individuals who call themselves men of God are sowing the seed of hate because they are angry that top clerics like Oyedepo, Adeboye and Kumuiyi are still in the ministry

The senior pastor and founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has alleged that some clerics are not happy that some of their top and influential colleagues are still in the ministry.

PM News reports that Eneche said that these pastors across the country are simply angry and envious of the factor that pastor William Kumuyi and Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo are still in ministry and functioning beyond expectations.

Pastor Paul Enenche has warned against jealousy and envy within the Christian community. Photo: David Oyedepo ministries, Dunamis Internation Gospel Church, Enoch Adeboye

Source: UGC

Noting that life works in line with the seed principle, Enenche said that whatever a person reaps is determined by what they sow.

His words:

"As God helps me, I pray consistently and as I am talking now, I am going to intensify it for people ahead of me; Papa Oyedepo, Daddy G.O, Pastor Kumuyi; people that I know in ministry.

“I pray with all my heart. There are those who are angry at where those people are; I have seen some pastors saying, “Oh, what do they want to achieve again? They have already defeated everybody - that is a pastor talking. He has a competitive mentality."

“I say, “Father, may they not sleep until they finish everything You brought them into this world for. Every single deposit in Bishop Oyedepo’s life, may it be downloaded. Everything You have in mind for Pastor E. A Adeboye, may one day not be less; may he fulfill all You called him to do."

Sowing seeds that are beneficial

Noting that churches must learn to plant seeds, Enenche also warned against hatred and envy among peers, colleagues and others.

He added:

“Life is so easy; nobody’s achievement is stopping your own. Nobody’s success is a reason for another person’s failure. There are many birds in the sky, all of them are flying and none of them are colliding. When was the last time you heard that two birds collided in the air?

“There are billions of stars in the sky, all of them are shinning. There is no star shinning that dim the shinning of another one. There are many elephants in the forest, they don’t run into each other; just ‘yeyecious’ mentality,” he added in a transcript by Church Gist."

Source: Legit.ng