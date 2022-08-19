Singer Charley Boy recently visited Fela Kuti’s family and was full of praise for the music legend’s grandson and son to Femi Kuti, Made

One of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy, recently visited the family of late music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and expressed how he feels about them.

The singer expressed his love and respect for the Kutis and explained that Fela emboldened his sagacity, audacity and consistency.

Charley Boy meets the Kutis. Credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

He, however, appreciated one of the music legend’s grandsons and Femi Kuti’s son, Made, specially. He said it was the first time he would be meeting him.

According to Charley Boy, Made is a “well put-together child of his father” and also added that even though he was meeting him for the first time, he was impressed.

Okputa also said if her daughters weren’t married, he would have given one of them to Made as a wife.

He wrote:

“My first time meeting and interacting with this young man. Femi’s son, Made. If my daughters never marry, I would have sent one of dem to capture him. Made is a well-put-together child of his father. Am so impressed

In another Instagram post, he shared pictures of his meeting with the Kutis and accompanied the pictures with the caption below:

“I went to visit the Kuti’s today, had a great time and met someone very special.Made Kuti. I Love The Kuti’s. Baba Fela, embolden my sagacity, audacity and consistency. I have nothing but mad love and respect for dis great Nigerian family.Three generations of the Kuti.”

Check out his posts below:

