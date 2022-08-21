Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has once again shown that he will not relent until he gets his mandate back after a shocking loss to PDP in Osun guber polls

The governor in a public function in Osogbo the Osun state capital insisted that he won the election

He stated that he will expose the PDP's candidate and governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the election tribunal

Osun, Osogbo - The incumbent governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has maintained his stance that he won the just concluded gubernatorial election despite INEC announcing his bitter rival Senator Adeleke as the winner of the election.

The Nation newspaper reported that the governor made this known on Sunday, August 21 at the annual photograph and videography day celebration and fundraising for the construction of the association’s N20million ultramodern hall in Osogbo.

Gov. Oyetola lost his re-election bid to his closest rival, Sen. Ademola Adeleke who won 17 of the 30 LGAs in the governorship election. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Oyetola who was ably represented by his aide, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, reiterated that he believes in the judicial process of the election tribunal and that he is confident of getting back his mandate.

He said:

“For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory. With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm. We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory."

Oyetola lauds supporters

Governor Oyetola however expressed his immense gratitude toward his supporters and well-wishers who have been instrumental to the success of his administration over the years.

Similarly, he thanked members of the association for their unconditional support of his administration stating that the Osun state government will continue to support their course.

The chairman of the association, Isaac Adegoke in his remark reaffirmed the commitment of the association to the administration of Governor Oyetola.

Mr. Adegoke revealed that the members of the association have been long-term beneficiaries of Governor Oyetola's reform.

Also, the Elerinrin of Ile-Ife, Oba Olaoluwa Mudasiru, who is the immediate past chairman of the association, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

Oba Mudasiru also appreciated the governor for his support of the association.

Source: Legit.ng