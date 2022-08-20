The ex-national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has confessed that the relationship between him and the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, is still intact

The two-term governor of the state revealed that though he had moved on, God had used him to make Obaseki a governor

Recall that Obaseki had once said at a public gathering that he had no issue with Oshiomhole; he only disagreed with his style of leadership

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has confessed that the bond between him and the governor of Edo state is stronger than mere friendship.

The Punch reported that the ex-governor’s confession is coming in about two years after he clashed with his political godson during the electioneering for his second term ticket.

Oshiomhole makes strong confession about rift with Obaseki

The rift made Obaseki leave the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite efforts by some stakeholders to resolve the differences.

The governor later sought re-election under the umbrella party, where he defeated the anointed candidate of Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC governorship flagbearer, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Oshiomhole, Obaseki's friendship

“I don’t have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart,” Obaseki, in an interview, commended.

On Friday, August 19, Oshiomhole said that Obaseki is still his close ally and friend despite their reported frosty relationship.

Oshiomhole said, “For me, I have moved on. Obaseki remains my brother and friend. I have had the honour of working with him, and God, in his infinite power, used me to ensure that he became the governor of Edo State.

