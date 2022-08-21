The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun state has been hit with tragedy

On Saturday, August 20, the party lost one of its most reliable chieftains, Kazeem Kekere

Kekere who is the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Apomu was said to have played a key in Osun guber polls

Osun, Isokan - Residents of Apomu in Isokan local government area in Osun state have been thrown into despair following the death of Kazeem Kekere, a powerful chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation newspaper, Kekere's demise came in the hands of some unknown gunmen who shot in the night on Saturday, August 20.

The Osun state police command is yet to issue a statement confirming the incident but the APC has confirmed the tragic incident. Photo: NPF

Legit.ng gathered that Kekere until his death was the branch chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Apomu.

Kekere was described as a loyalist of the party who defended the interest of the party even till his last days on earth.

It was gathered that Kekere during the Osun state gubernatorial election in July used his position to mobilize voters for the ruling party.

Residents recount incident, as APC confirms Kekere's demise

One of the residents of the community who pleaded anonymity stated that Kekere was trailed by the gunmen and was killed instantly after he was cornered and ambushed in a spot.

The source said:

“He was killed around 8 and 9 pm between Oke-Alfa and Timberland area, at the stream in the area. He was pursued to the spot by two vehicles. The cars trailed him to the point where his car was waylaid and he was killed.”

Tajudeen Bello, the Isokan local government secretary also confirmed the incident stating that Kekere was killed by gunmen.

He recounted how Kekere played an instrumental role for the APC during the Osun gubernatorial polls.

Bello said:

"As a chairman of NURTW, he directed all his members to vote for APC and threatened that anybody who voted for the PDP would be dealt with as long as he was the chairman. He was reported at the palace and he stood by his words.”

Elsewhere, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the APC chairman Osun state chapter, confirmed the incident via his spokesperson, Kola Olabisi.

The Osun state police command on the other hand is yet to comment or issue a statement about the incident as of the time of this report.

