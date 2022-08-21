Chaotic scenes were observed in a viral video that took over the internet on Sunday, August 21

In the video that broke the internet, a man was apprehended by an angry mob and beaten to a pulp somewhere in Abuja

The man in the video was said to be among one of the fake bishops who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the APC vice presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - Reports have confirmed that one of the Bishops who were present at the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC has been nabbed by angry youths at a market in Abuja.

Recall that the presence of the Bishops at Shettima's unveiling caused outrage amongst Nigerians. Many accused the APC of bringing fake Bishops to the ceremony to downplay the Muslim-Muslim ticket agenda.

The FCT Police Command is yet to confirm the incident but promises to commence an investigation. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

CAN's position on Bishops who attended Shettima's unveiling

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the heat of the controversy confirmed that the Bishops that were paraded at the unveiling of Kashim Shettima were fake Bishops.

The association insisted that the Bishops were hired by the APC just to ensure the acceptance of the Muslim-Muslim ticket projected by the APC.

Daily Trust reported that a viral video on social media showed a man with a replica feature of one of the Bishops that attended the Shettima's unveiling.

In the video, an angry mob was seen dragging the man and chanting “Fake bishop”, “This is one of the so-called bishops Tinubu used."

A Facebook user, Sunday Wale Adeniran, in his post disclosed that the look alike of the alleged fake bishop goes by the name of “Rev Chika” who hails from Agulu in Anambra State.

Adeniran wrote:

“Today at Dei-Dei building materials market in Abuja, this clergyman was molested and beaten when they identified him as one of the clergymen who attended the unveiling of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate. His name is Rev Chika. He hails from Agulu in Anambra state.”

The FCT police command when contacted said it is yet to confirm the incident but promised to inquire about the incident.

Source: Legit.ng