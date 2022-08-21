Yakubu Dogara has informed the Nigeria Police Force that his life is in danger due to the activities of some policemen in Bauchi

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives specifically named the policemen involved in the alleged attempt on his life

Dogara who represents Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the green chambers asked the police authorities to intervene

FCT, Abuja - A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over an alleged threat to his life and three others in his constituency.

Dogara represents Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

IGP Baba has been sent a petition by Hon. Dogara who is alleging threat to his life. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

In the petition dated Friday, August 19, the lawmaker asked the IGP to comprehensively investigate gun-running activities involving three persons – Insp. Dakat Samuel, Insp. Auwalu Mohammed and Barau Joel Amos (Sarkin Yaki) in the area.

Dogara added that Amos had confessed that he attempted to buy rifles from the two police officers in order to kill him and three others.

Part of the petition read:

“I wish to draw your attention to the above matter which is currently before the DCP, CID of the Bauchi state command.

“I am sure you are aware of the matter by now since it involves looting of your armoury in Bauchi by the very officers who are entrusted with the safe custody of your arms and a constituent of mine, Barau Joel Amos who sought to buy or has been buying assault rifles from the officers.

“I have been authoritatively informed that the said Barau Joel Amos has confessed that the reason he sought to buy the rifles was to kill me and three of my constituents viz: Bar Istifanus Bala Gambar, Rev Markus Musa (CAN chairman, T/Balewa) and Emmanuel (chairman NL, T/Balewa).

“I find it worrisome that there has been no official advice from the police relating to this credible threat to our lives to enable us beef up security around us or just to be careful about our movements.”

