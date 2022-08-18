Adamawa, Jada - A few hours after the epic return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to his hometown in Jada local government area, Adamawa state, some youths in the area have trooped out to protest.

This was seen by Legit.ng on the Twitter page of Abubakar Sadiq Kurbe, the northeast zonal coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TSMS).

Youths were seen in the streets of Jada local government, the hometown of Atiku Abubakar protesting in a cryptic manner. Photo: @SadeeqKurbe

Source: Twitter

As seen in the picture that accompanied his tweet, youths were seen using water and soap to cleanse the areas that the former Vice President used while he visited his hometown.

Kurbe's tweet reads:

"Adamawa Youths cleansing the Jada Road after Atiku's visitation. Atiku couldn't construct the road as Vice President but he is passing through the same road President @MBuhari constructed to ask for our support, how is that possible."

Nigerian reacts

Reacting to the tweet, some Nigerians believed to be from Adamawa state took to the comment and criticised the tweet.

Some of the commenters stated that the narrative of the tweet was false and branded with lies to mislead people.

@UsmanIshaqa2 said:

"I won't blame you, you've been already trained by your masters of lies. It's only single picture but you displayed them severally. Show us more with evidence to prove you right. Lier of the Universe"

