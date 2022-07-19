Senator Dino Melaye has stated that APC’s desperation to win the 2023 presidential elections is real after the party allegedly hired unknown persons as clerics

The Kogi-born politician and PDP chieftain described the people who posed as clerics as 'Made in Taiwan Bishops'

The fake clerics were sighted at the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Senator Dino Melaye has lamented over what he called the desperation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kogi-born politician was reacting to the viral photos and videos of fake clerics at a recent APC event in Abuja.

Dino Melaye says the ruling APC is showing signs of desperation ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The fake clerics had attended the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The photos and videos of the fake clerics also sparked outrage in the Christian community with some describing it as blasphemy.

Writing on his Facebook page, Melaye stated:

“APC made in Taiwan Bishops exposed. What APC can not do does not exist. Reverend fathers do not Wear Cassocks outside Mass service. Desperation raise to power 1000.”

CAN berates APC for hiring fake Bishops to ruling party's event

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) dissociated itself from the Bishops who attended the APC event in Abuja.

The religious body said the bishops were desperados who went there for themselves and did not represent the body of Christ.

The vice president of CAN (19 northern states and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20.

Prominent Christian group accuses APC of embarrassing the body of Christ

In a related development, members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the APC of assembling “fake” people as men of God, during the official unveiling of Shettima.

The CCCN challenged the ruling party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

The Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

Source: Legit.ng