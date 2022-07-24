The 'Bishops' who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling have spoken up days after their presence at the event generated a lot of controversy

According to them, they are not clerics but not members of the prominent Christian Association of Nigeria

They also stated that they attended the event because Shettima helped a lot of Christians as Borno state governor

FCT, Abuja - The alleged fake Bishops who recently attended the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress, APC vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, have finally stated their own side of the story.

The presence of the 'Bishops' at the APC event had sparked outrage across the country. Photo credit: @Ekwulu

Source: Twitter

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, July 22, Prophet Ugochukwu Ugokwe Prince, Senior Pastor, Yoke Breakers Prophetic Ministry, Abuja and Founder, Muslims and Christian Love Foundation on behalf of his colleagues said:

“For several days now, we have watched with dismay the unwarranted controversy, insults on our persons, the abuse and the awful threats against our lives precipitated against our simple, patriotic attendance of an event.

“Our organization, Muslims and Christians Love Foundation is a religious organization with an objective of ensuring that a religious crisis does not precipitate within the Nigerian nation by any group or association.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Where that is about to occur, our association has a divine responsibility either motivated or unmotivated to intervene. It is in the light of this that we found our attendance to the APC event necessary and patriotic. To this, we owe our association and the nation a responsibility.”

The group said they were not coerced or paid to attend the event as many Nigerians have alleged.

Ugokwe said:

“Our decision to attend this event was neither procured nor compelled. Rather, we chose, freely, to attend due to our sincere and genuine desire to express our goodwill and lend our support to a man whose tenure as the governor of Borno heralded unprecedented support for the Christian faith in the region at the time.

“We were therefore appalled to see our intentions misrepresented and our integrity called into question. For the avoidance of doubt, we have never attempted to portray ourselves as representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“We went as clergymen and pastors called by God to serve in his vineyard and bring his word to our communities.”

CAN berates APC for hiring fake Bishops to ruling party's event

Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) dissociated itself from the Bishops who attended the APC event in Abuja.

The religious body said the bishops were desperados who went there for themselves and did not represent the body of Christ.

The vice president of CAN (19 northern states and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20.

Prominent Christian group accuses APC of embarrassing the body of Christ

In a related development, members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the APC of assembling “fake” people as men of God, during the official unveiling of Shettima.

The CCCN challenged the ruling party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

The Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

Source: Legit.ng