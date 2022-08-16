Lagos, Ikeja - Thousands of APC members, mostly elders trooped out in their numbers on the streets of Lagos to protest against the party’s standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 presidential race, the Guardian reported.

Since the announcement and emergence of Senator Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC, there has been a series of disparities in the selection of the former Borno state governor.

Legit.ng gathered that about 5,000 Yoruba elders are in protest disapproving the selection of Senator Shettima.

The protesters who are known as the Coalition of APC Stakeholders Network and Southwest Supporters of Tinubu started a peaceful march from Shoprite Ikeja to the State House Alausa.

The coalition group stressed that Tinubu is being fazed with a strong obstacle in becoming the next president of Nigeria if he decides to retain Senator Shettima as his running mate in the forthcoming polls.

The president-general of the group, Arokoyo Samuel in address had great things to talk about Tinubu as he described him as a political genius.

Samuel said:

"He has also been crucial in the nation’s democracy being an important figure for almost four decades, hence his emergence as APC presidential candidate was perceived as a breadth of fresh air”.

He, however, expressed his shock when he heard the announcement that Tinubu selected Senator Shettima as his running mate.

Samuel said Tinubu's decision did not replicate what he is known for as a peace-loving and tolerant leader.

He said:

“As a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country, any attempt for one religion to dominate the political structure could only widen the gap of mistrust and destroy the delicate sense of tolerance cultivated over the years.

“Hence, the choice of Shettima was not only ill-timed but also a total disregard for the diversity of the country, crushing the bridges built to connect the religious differences and promote ethnic harmonious co-existence”.

