Some hoodlums have attacked the convoy of the wife of Osun state governor, Kafayat Oyetola

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday, August 19, around the Owode area of the state

Governor Oyetola was defeated by his rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke during governorship poll

A report by The Nation indicates that the convoy of the Osun state governor’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola was on the night of Friday, August 19, attacked by suspected thugs.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident, which occurred at the market area of Owode-Ede, in Ede South local government area of the state around 8:10 pm, caused tension as the thugs and the security aides attached to the convoy engaged in a shootout.

Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of the governor of Osun state, escaped death as hoodlums attacked her convoy at Owode in Ede.

Source: Original

According to the newspaper, an eyewitness, named Ayo said the convoy was passing through the market when a truck suddenly blocked the lane, adding that some thugs who were already around the area started to haul stones at the convoy.

The eyewitness reportedly said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The convoy was passing through the market when a truck suddenly blocked the lane that the convoy was passing, then the thugs who are already around the area started to haul stones at the convoy. They attacked the convoy with a dangerous weapon and the operatives started shooting into the air.

“Some of the security operatives sustain injuries because one of them was shouting that we have been hit. They shattered the glasses of the vehicles. The incident caused panic in the area. It is so unfortunate.”

Number of security aides injured undisclosed

The media aide to Oyetola’s wife, Iluyomade Oluwatumise, confirmed the incident to the newspaper but refused to disclose the number of security aides that sustained the injury.

She said:

“All I can tell you that no life was lost in the incident. I can’t tell you the numbers of security operatives that were injured but some of them that were attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.”

Police smoke out hoodlums’ hotspots, destroy encampments in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that hoodlums terrorising residents of Dawaki and Dutse Alhaji, were discovered and clamped down by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was reported that a combination of five divisions of the police made up the team of operatives who launched a successful raid.

These divisions include Dawaki, Zuba, Kubwa, Bwari, and Dutse Alhaji divisions and are led by the DPO of Dawaki police division, SP Ali Johnson.

Source: Legit.ng