FCT, Abuja - Hoodlums terrorising residents of Dawaki and Dutse Alhaji have been discovered and clamped down by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

As reported by the Punch newspaper, a combination of five divisions of the police made up the team of operatives who launched a successful raid.

These divisions include Dawaki, Zuba, Kubwa, Bwari, and Dutse Alhaji divisions and are led by the DPO of Dawaki police division, SP Ali Johnson.

Legit.ng gathered that the hideouts of the hoodlums are situated at Dawaki Zone 7 where they had shanties and camps.

Giving an account of the development, a resident of Dawaki who pleaded anonymity stated that the vicinity has always been littered with hoodlums which have usually frightened residents, especially at night.

Similarly, a police officer who recounted the development said:

“The hoodlums, upon sighting our team, took to their heels. Hence we had no other option but to burn down the hideout.”

Commenting on the operation, the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the raid was part of the Command’s efforts to exterminate every criminal within the nation’s capital city.

Adeh said:

“We are destroying and combing every angle to make sure that we flush every criminalelements within the FCT.

“We raided the place because it was capable of metamorphosing into a criminal den.”

Source: Legit.ng