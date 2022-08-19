Tragedy has befallen residents of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state following the loss of two police officers

Reports say the two officers were killed on the spot while on duty at a checkpoint by unknown gunmen

It was further gathered that when the evil perpetrators launched the attack, they whisked away with the weapons of the officers

Plateau, Riyom - A recent report has confirmed the killing of two police officers in Kuru community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Daily Trust newspaper in its report on Friday, August 19 says that some unknown gunmen stormed the checkpoint of these two officers and shot them dead on the spot.

Legit.ng gathered that the weapons of the two officers were taken away by the killers of the officers after the incident.

How it transpired, witness recounts

Recounting what transpired during the incident, the uncle of one of the deceased, Abubakar Abdulkarim disclosed that the incident happened at the checkpoint close to Kuru Government Science Secondary School.

According to him, his nephew, Muktar Hassan, got hit twice with a bullet that later took his life.

Meanwhile, the uncle of the deceased, Mr. Abdulkarim confirmed that the deceased has since been buried.

The deceased, Hassan operated in the counter-terrorism unit of the state police command before his demise.

