The family of a legal practitioner has been thrown into mourning following an attack by unknown gunmen in Zamfara state capital

The lawyer identified simply as Barrister Benedict Azza was gunned down by armed men who tried to kidnap him but failed

Meanwhile, the chairman of the state's Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has confirmed the unfortunate incident

On Thursday, August 18, unknown gunmen shot and killed a legal practitioner in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

According to a report by Channels TV, the lawyer, Barrister Benedict Azza was killed when the gunmen made an attempt to abduct him at his residence at Saminaka area, bye-pass in Gusau.

Eyewitness report

Sources say the lawyer made an attempt to escape by rushing to his car and driving off into the main road, however, the assailants pursued him and shot him three times.

Zamfara NBA chairman reacts

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Zamfara State confirmed the killing of the lawyer in a statement issued on Friday, August 19, by the chairman, Barrister Junaidu Abubakar, The Punch report added.

According to Mr. Abubakar, the late barrister’s corpse was left on the roadside along the bye-pass near the FRSC office.

He said:

“Yesterday at about 2230hrs, while I was in my house, I received three different phone calls from our colleagues informing me that B. T. Azza Esq. was shot dead by unknown gunmen and his body was lying on the roadside along Bye-pass near FRSC office, Gusau.”

Police react

The Zamfara state police command through its spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the development, noting investigations have commenced unraveling the circumstances that led to the barrister’s death.

