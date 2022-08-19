A socio-cultural group has commenced mobilisation for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the south-east

Leader of the group, Hon. Ginika Florence Tor said it is time for the southeast to be integrated into mainstream politics

According to her, the emergence of Tinubu as president will favour the people of the southeast politically

FCT, Abuja - A socio-cultural group, Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI) has began what it described as "a massive mobilisation" for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the south-east.

The OPI also challenged the people of the southeast on the need to get to the mainstream of Nigerian politics if the region must actualise its presidential ambition.

National coordinator of the group, Ginika Tor says the southeast will benefit from Tinubu's presidency. Photo credit: OPI

Source: Facebook

The group said time was ripe for the southeast zone to abandon playing regional politics and get involved in the mainstream national politics.

National coordinator of the group and Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Hon. Ginika Florence Tor made the call on Friday, August 19 in Abuja while unveiling the campaign strategies and support of Tinubu's presidency and for all APC candidates at the 2023 election.

Flanked by leaders of the group, Tor said it was time for Ndigbo to be fully integrated at the centre stage of the country's political structure.

Her words:

“It is time for southeast to get to the mainstream of Nigerian politics. We cannot be in Zone A and expect to reap from Zone B. We need to be involved in Nigerian politics to stop the perceived marginalisation.

“We must realise that power is not given free of charge, it must be earned. We have to be deeply involved to be reckoned with and be given the trust to lead the country.”

Tor said her group initially was rooting for a southeast presidential candidate but had since file behind Tinubu's candidacy when he emerged as the party's flag bearer.

She said:

“Before the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate, the record has it that Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative advocated for southeast presidency under the platform of APC but Bola Ahmed who is in no doubt a man of capacity, credibility and competency emerged, a man that can be referred to as tested and trusted, we were left with no choice but to give our full support.

“It is in the light of this that we call on our people to team up with the Tinubu/Shetimma presidency and position ourselves for the proper integration into national politics.”

2023: APC leader Ginika Tor asks Ndigbo to vote Tinubu

Earlier, Mrs Tor assured the people of the southeast that Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigbo if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Monday, August 15, she remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

According to her, it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

