The southeasterners have been urged to vote for Bola Tinubu and not Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, a report indicated

According to the report, the region gets to benefit more if he declared total support and vote for the former governor of Lagos state

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Igbos' have been urged to put their acts together and not vote for emotions but for interest for the greater good of all

The Vice Presidential candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) awarded to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State cannot be said to be a Southeast ticket.

It does not assuage the yearning of the Southeast in whatever guise and the Southeast will lose out if they vote for the PDP, a new report by The Nation indicates.

The Igbos have been urged to vote for Tinubu in 2023 and not Okowa. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

What the southeast region stands to gain if it backed Tinubu's candidacy in 2023

According to the report, the Igbos stand a better opportunity in the country if they vote for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the build-up of the campaign slated for next month, the southeast has been urged to vote with common sense and interests, not with emotional politics. or religious sentiments.

The report affirmed thus:

"However, this isn’t a time for emotional politics but common sense and interest, hence I advise all wise intellectual and politically intelligent people of the southeast to support the candidacy of H.E. Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so that we can have another opportunity to lay a better foundation and be well equipped in future to actualize the presidency.

"The Igbo in 2023 cannot afford to continue to fail and repeat the same class; rather we should learn from history. In the words of George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

"Therefore, my South East brothers, if you must vote, I urge you to look at the future and drop emotions. While not asking Ndigbo to jettison their own, I suggest that we should give 50 percent of our votes to Peter Obi and 50 percent or much more to H.E. Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (JAGABAN)."

2023 presidency: Bola Tinubu "secures" 1.5 million electoral votes in advance

In another report, the Arewa Community in Lagos state has committed 1.5 million electoral votes to the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their support for Tinubu was made known during the inauguration of Alhaji Sa’adu Gulma as the new chairman of the Arewa Community in Lagos state.

Speaking at the inauguration, the new chairman, Sa’adu said his tenure as chairman will spring forth collaborations that will be beneficial to the entire Arewa community in Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng