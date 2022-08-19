The debate on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC is still ongoing in the polity, a few months before the 2023 poll

In the build of the presidential campaign by political parties next month, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has reaffirmed its position on the same faith ticket

The religious organisation has urged its members to vote in the forthcoming general election according to its guide

The leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has said the same-faith ticket, either Christian-Christian or Muslim-Muslim, will not augur well for the unity and future of Nigeria.

The general secretary of the PFN, Dr Cosmos Ilechukwu made the position of the group known at a press conference on the state of the nation, held at the PFN National Secretariat in Lagos on Thursday, August 18, The Punch reports.

The PFN position revealed

He said the decision of some political parties to go by the same faith ticket would only further jeopardise the future of the nation, hence a framework had been prepared by the Christian Association of Nigeria as a guide for all Christians on how to vote for the best candidate.

The newspaper sighted the guide embedded in a flier which captures four key areas highlighted for Christian voters to consider before voting.

What members should look out for before voting, PFN highlights

The areas are character, competence, capacity and policies of the candidate or party.

The statement read:

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria reaffirms its position that the same-faith ticket can, in no way, be justified, as it is not in the interest of Nigeria, as it further jeopardises the prospects of peaceful coexistence and building of a united nation.”

