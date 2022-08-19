The growing tension between the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, may subside soon

The reconciliation team of the two PDP leaders met for the first time since the rift began, though there was no agreement between the due yet

A source closed to the meeting reveals that the issue of Ayu's resignation was not discussed but both parties planned to meet again

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The reconciliation committee of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, finally met on Friday, August 19.

According to Vanguard, the two teams met in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Wike’s, and Atiku’s teams meet in Rivers state Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The delegation of the governor's camp was led by the former governor of Ondo, Olusegun Mimiko, while that of the presidential candidate was led by the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others present at the meeting include former governors Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state and his counterpart in Cross River, Donald Duke; former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Bello Adoke and former PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Peace will be achieved, PDP will be united again - Atiku's negotiation team lead

Speaking after the meeting, Fintiri said, “…at the end of the day, we will broker peace and unify the party and Nigerians."

But, a top-placed source disclosed, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said that there is still wrangling.

“They met and are to meet again. They have started the reconciliation process and hope to unite the party and unite the nation. That is the official position,” the source said.

It was also gathered that there is no agreement on the main issue, which is the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike sends veiled message to Atiku, says “it’s not to say I’m supporting our candidate”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, not to joke with votes from the state.

The governor said he has been collapsing the membership strength of other political parties in the state for the PDP, asking those following Atiku around the country to show him what they have done.

Wike added that member of other political parties joining the PDP in the state is an advantage for the umbrella party.

Source: Legit.ng