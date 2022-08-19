Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has sent urged the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, not to joke with votes from the state

The governor said he has been collapsing the membership strength of other political parties in the state for the PDP, asking those following Atiku around the country to show him what they have done

Wike added that member of other political parties joining the PDP in the state is an advantage for the umbrella party

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has warned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the party on the risk of shunning the votes of the party.

On Thursday, August 18, the governor warned that his state is politically strategic to be ignored by the serious-minded politician willing to win an election, The Punch reported.

Referencing his rift with Atiku, Wike said he knew how to win elections by asking others to show the presidential candidate what they have to the ex-vice president to win an election.

The rift between Wike and Atiku

The spat between the two leaders started after Wike’s failed ambition of becoming the party's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections with the emergence of governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as Atiku’s running mate.

A reconciliation panel had been set between Wike and Atiku, bound to meet on Friday, August 19, but the governor’s camp has insisted that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign before the negotiation can proceed.

The chances of the meeting between the two camps holding are not yet certain as they are yet to agree on the venue.

How many people have you brought to PDP - Wike to Atiku loyalists

On Thursday, Wike said more politicians are resigning from other political parties and joining the PDP massively.

He added that other political parties experiencing a collapse in membership strength in the state are a great advantage for the party.

“It’s not to say ‘I’m supporting our candidate.’ How many people have you brought to help your candidate? We are here every day bringing people to join our party and you are there following your candidate from Abuja to Adamawa. Is it there you’ll win the votes? Come back home,” Wike said.

