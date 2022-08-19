Camps of Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike met on Friday, August 19, in a move to reconcile the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate and the governor of Rivers.

Vanguard reports that the delegation of Wike’s camp was led by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, while that of Atiku was led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Other PDP chieftains who attended the peace talk were Ibrahim Dankwambo, Donald Duke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Bello Adoke, and Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The newspaper gathered from its sources that during the meeting, one of the bones of contention, the call for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation was not resolved.

A source who spoke with the media outfit said:

“They met and are to meet again. They have started the reconciliation process and hope to unite the party and unite the nation. That is the official position."

However, on his part, the leader of Atiku's committee, Governor Fintiri, told reporters after the meeting:

"Nigerians are anxious and waiting for us to take over the government in 2023. We have met as members and leaders of the same political family.

"We have opened discussion; work in progress and we will continue."

As to what Nigerians are to expect from the meeting in relation to the 2023 general elections, Fintiri note:

“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and unify the party and Nigerians."

Adding to this, Mimiko pointed out:

"There is no question about the fact that we have agreed to enhance unity within our party as part of the reconciliatory process.

"There are some issues out there that need further deliberation and when we meet again we will deal with them."

