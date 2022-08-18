Nigerians have been assured of the best outcome from the forthcoming 2023 presidential election across the country

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu

Adamu said the ruling party would use every available strategy to convince Nigerians to fully support Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's ticket

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Adamu has said that flying the same faith ticket by the ruling party is the best thing to have happened to Nigerians.

Abdullahi Adamu said a Muslim-Muslim ticket is exactly what Nigerians and the country needs at the moment.

Adamu Abdullahi has said that the Muslim-Muslim APC ticket is the best thing that could have happened to Nigeria

Daily Trust reports that Adamu explained that the APC's Muslim-Muslim is the best strategy for the party to win the 2023 presidential and other elections.

The ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu had picked a former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The choice by Tinubu has since continued to generate reactions among Nigerians, especially of the Christain faith.

But Adamu said:

“You see, with the situation we are in the country, you can’t convince everybody. It’s democracy, everyone has his right but for us, same faith ticket is the best thing for Nigeria presently.

“But we will not relent, we will work to ensure we convince Nigerians to fully support this Tinubu/Shettima ticket, every party has its strategy and this is our strategy that we think can best work for us.”

The APC's national chairman also assured that the insecurity and economic woes in Nigeria would not stop the ruling party from winning the 2023 general election.

His words:

"Yes, there’s insecurity in the country and every country faces its own kind of insecurity. The media don’t publicise government efforts adequately."

