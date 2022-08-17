Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have just secure the majority electoral votes in the forthcoming presidential polls

The APC standard bearer recently secured another major endorsement from the Arewa communities in Lagos state

Stakeholders and chieftains of the Arewa communities in Lagos state during a forum said they will pull 1.5 million votes for the APC flag bearer

The Arewa Community in Lagos state has committed 1.5 million electoral votes to the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Nation newspaper reported.

Their support for Tinubu was made known during the inauguration of Alhaji Sa’adu Gulma as the new chairman of the Arewa Community in Lagos state.

The Arewa communities in Lagos state in a convergence agreed that they will be supporting Bola Tinubu for the presidency at the 2023 polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking at the inauguration, the new chairman, Sa’adu said his tenure as chairman will spring forth collaborations that will be beneficial to the entire Arewa community in Lagos state.

He said:

“It is a new dawn and a new chapter, having been confirmed state chairman of Arewa Community in Lagos. Objective politics is now in full gear. Lagos Arewa Community will deliver 1.5 million votes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023.”

Similarly, the women leader, Hajia Fatima Bako in her remark lauded the inclusion of women in the political affairs of the country.

While expressing her support for Tinubu, she said:

“It is time to repay Asiwaju who has invested so much in people, not minding their diverse ethnic and tribal leanings.”

Meanwhile, Hajia Azabe Zav, another female chieftain of the Arewa community reiterated that they will be supporting Tinubu.

She said Tinubu will secure the entire block votes of the community in the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023.

Hajia Zav said:

“We are on ground; we are better recognised now more than ever before. The women are on ground and behind Asiwaju. It is time to pay Asiwaju back. "

2023 presidency: Arewa community assures Tinubu of block votes

Hajia Zav in her remark made reference to the administration of former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola as the last time they pulled a block vote.

She however urged the entire Arewa community to replicate the same for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential polls.

An Arewa mobilization stakeholder, Kudu Abubakar stated that Tinubu has the support of the entire community and that his block vote is assured.

Some of the groups represented at the forum of Arewa communities are the Coalition of Arewa communities (Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states) and the Cattle Dealers Association.

Others include Shuwa Arab Progressives Forum; Arewa Okada Riders community; Otto Arewa Community; among others.

2023: APC elders protest against Tinubu in Lagos

Contrastingly, over 5000 elders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) trooped out in their numbers to protest in the streets of Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that the protest was staged against Tinubu's choice to select Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 polls.

The protest was said to have started with a peaceful march from Shoprite Ikeja to the Lagos state House Alausa.

Tinubu meets Obasanjo behind closed-door

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, August 17.

The meeting of the two prominent southeast politicians came after many years of rivalry between them.

It was gathered by journalists that the meeting took place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

