The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, said his visit to Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, was not for campaign

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, said he was in Ogun to thank the people for supporting his presidential bid

The APC flag bearer said this while addressing APC supporters shortly after his closed-door meeting with ex-President Obasanjo

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, says he visited Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, to thank the people and not for the campaign yet.

The former Lagos governor said he came to appreciate Ogun APC for supporting his 2023 presidential ambition and the re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Tinubu made this known while addressing party members and supporters at the MKO Abiola Int’l stadium, Kuto Abeokuta, who welcomed him to the state shortly after visiting ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said:

“It is not campaign time yet. I’ve not come to campaign. I came to greet the people of Ogun State for their support. I’m glad for all you have been doing. I’m just here to greet all of you and pray for you. God bless you. God bless your family, God bless your children. Thank you all."

The APC flag bearer was joined at the stadium by former Governor Olusegun Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande and Senator Gbenga Kaka among others.

2023: Tinubu had closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

Before his speech at the stadium, Tinubu had visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This is the first time Tinubu would meet with the ex -President since he won the presidential ticket on June 8.

He arrived Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 1.14pm and proceeded to the elder statesman’s penthouse within the sprawling facility to hold a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

A massive crowd of party supporters and enthusiasts besieged OOPL to welcome Tinubu, chanting his praises.

The APC National leader was accompanied by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Andy Uba and other political bigwigs in APC.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Segun Osoba, his successor; Otunba Gbenga Daniel, ex-Deputy Governor Gbenga Kaka, Senator Gbenga Obadara, Chief Femi Majekodunmi, Ogun APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, Hon. Kunle Adeyemi among others were on the ground to join Obasanjo to receive Tinubu and his entourage.

What Tinubu discussed with Obasanjo

Details of the meeting were not disclosed to newsmen. However, The Nation cited a source close to the former President as saying it bordered on Tinubu’s presidential ambition and other national issues.

The source added that Tinubu had lunch with the elder statesman before leaving him for MKO stadium where he briefly addressed APC faithful.

Political analyst predicts winner of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has predicted APC flag bearer, Tinubu, to emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju, in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12, said the current division in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hand Tinubu the victory.

According to the convener of Concerned Nigeria, the PDP has been divided into four, which will affect the party's chances.

