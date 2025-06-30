Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson made waves online with a new video post amid recent rumours around her

Legit.ng recalls that reports accused the actress and Senator Ned Nwoko of filing a petition against Angela Okorie

While neither of the two parties addressed the claims, the mum of four has, however, caught netizens’ attention

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has spoken out amid trending rumours that she petitioned the police against colleague Angela Okorie.

Legit.ng recalls that Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop claimed a source told him that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, and Mercy Johnson wrote a defamation petition against Angela, hence the arrest rumours.

Mercy Johnson accused of arresting Angela Okorie. Credit: @mercyjhonson, @angelaokorie

The mum of four appeared unbothered by the recent buzz too to social media on Sunday, June 29, to flaunt her gorgeous family.

Mercy shared a video of herself, her husband, and their four children, stating that her family is everything to her.

made her family her top focus.

She characterised them as her team and mentioned that they would always call her mother.

Without addressing any of the viral allegations, the movie star who has recently gained attention for her weight loss wrote:

“All I have got and all that matters. My team….. they will always call me Mom…..Sunday vibes….”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchenancy said:

"You are too blessed my love .keep on enjoying with your beautiful team ❤️❤️❤️👏👏🙏🍾

adanmaluke said:

"All that matters ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you mami always ❤️."

judypraiz said:

"Too blessed to stress. MJO of the good life."

soniaogeneofficial said:

"Blessed family Gods blessings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

somshed4real said:

"Lovely,purity is almost mum's height.these children grow so fast."

craftedbythread_ said:

julieto9322 said:

karifestduchess said:

"You have worked so hard to make your family a safe haven. You are a real woman. I wish you the best always.🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

zollyzoe said:

"I have always loved you and I will always will from South Africa 🇿🇦

ambassador_godswill_miracle said:

"Priceless jewels of inestimable value 😚😘. You're blessed beyond measure😍🙌❤️."

choice_sasha said:

"If you genuinely love Mercy Johnson drop her a heart ❤️😍😍."

chef_ekuri said:

"Keep enjoying my Queen and keep your beautiful heart safe away from distractions, you are Loved ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

rae_daniel said:

"Just thought about you just to see your post as the first post as I came on Ig."

Angela Okorie shades at trolls

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the actress reacted to rumours about her relationship with an oil magnate.

Angela Okorie, reacting to the allegations, addressed her fans on the importance of finding love.

The mum of one went on to taunt her trolls with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online.

